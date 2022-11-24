Chandigarh officers told to clear backlog by month-end

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

To speed up work, UT Adviser and Chief Vigilance Officer Dharam Pal has directed all senior officers to clear pending files by the end of this month.

An order issued by the Chief Vigilance Officer says all pending files with senior officers be cleared by November 30 and if required, offices may be kept open on Saturday/Sunday for the purpose.

After December 1, no file should be present in the office chambers/personal branches/camp offices that has not been entered in the e-office module.

On November 15, Dharam Pal had directed all departments/boards/corporations/undertakings of the UT Administration to immediately switch over to the e-office module of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for movement of physical files (intra and inter department) and discontinue manual movement of registers.