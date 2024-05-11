 Chandigarh Olympic Association tells KCAC to submit details about affiliated units : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  Chandigarh Olympic Association tells KCAC to submit details about affiliated units

Chandigarh Olympic Association tells KCAC to submit details about affiliated units

Husband and wife, former coaches of other sports made ‘members’

Chandigarh Olympic Association tells KCAC to submit details about affiliated units

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, May 10

A notice by the Chandigarh Olympic Association (COA) to the Kayaking and Canoeing Association of Chandigarh (KCAC) has caused jitters in the sports fraternity, as it has claimed clubs (affiliated to the association) are headed by family members and office-bearers of other sports associations.

Association refutes claims

“Officials of the KCAC denied all these claims and maintain that all units are headed by professionals and they are actively promoting the sport. “All clubs are headed by sports people (professionals), coaches and sports promoters related with the water sports. Sports activities at school, college, clubs and at the university level are also organised,” said the KCAC president.

The COA general secretary has asked the KCAC for registration certificates, memorandum of the association, rules and regulations of the nine affiliated clubs and a copy of the affiliation granted to these clubs. The notice claimed that nine clubs are associated with the KCAC as per the last annual general meeting of the association held on September 16, 2021.

The COA has also asked for the place (coaching centres) where these clubs are conducting coaching and events, and a copy of the minutes of the executive committee meetings of these clubs held during the past five years. It was further alleged that the KCAC conducted the events relating to ‘Dragon Boat’. The COA has asked questions about the authenticity of the association for conducting such events, which are not affiliated with the national body (Indian Kayaking and Canoeing Association).

The COA has also marked a copy of this notice to the Panjab University Vice-Chancellor, as the KCAC is headed by one of the deputy directors of the university’s Directorate of Sports.

As per the COA’s document, the club members are directly related to each other. Husband and wife, coaches of other sports, individuals who have shifted abroad and office-bearers of other associations are members of the KCAC. The wife of the president, KCAC, is a member of one of the clubs along with a former Sports Authority of India (SAI) gymnastics coach, who is believed to be still active in the university sports. The son and wife of a former Panjab University sports director, a physical education teacher of a local college and his wife, a former local swimming coach, a former local rowing coach, a former general secretary of the local football association, members of local rugby football and kho-kho associations, a senator and physical education faculty at a local college, are claimed to be the members of this association.

Ironically, many members, who are listed under the affiliated units of the KCAC, are already members of other local sports associations. It has also been claimed that many players (under this association) have sought admissions in the university under sports quota. However, the admissions (if given) can be questioned, if these clubs are found to be non-existent or dysfunctional, claimed a university official.

