Chandigarh: One year on, ut cops nab PO

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A proclaimed offender (PO) has been arrested. The police said Mohin Khan, alias Mohammad Mohin (20), a resident of Govindpura, Mani Majra, was booked in May 2021 for defying the UT Administration’s orders during the Covid pandemic. He had been arrested for opening his shop during the lockdown and later released on bail. During trial, the accused didn’t appear before the court and was declared a PO in July 2022. TNS

Woman dies by suicide, probe on

Mohali: A 27-year-old woman, Sarabjit Kaur, mother of a one-year-old child, allegedly died by suicide at Sohana village on Wednesday. The police claimed the victim hanged herself to death due to marital discord with her husband for the past sometime. The couple got married over two years ago. The Sohana police said further action would be taken only after receiving the autopsy report. TNS

Lightning strikes, 60-yr-old injured

Dera Bassi: A 60-year-old Paragpur resident, Darshan Singh, sustained serious injuries on the chest after lightning struck the rooftop of his house. As the lightning struck, the RO system in the kitchen exploded and a plastic shard hit him. He was taken to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital from where he was referred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh. Around a dozen TV sets and electrical appliances were damaged in the area. TNS

Man held with heroin inPanchkula

Panchkula: The police have arrested a man for allegedly possessing 8.35 gm of heroin. The accused had been identified as Surajmani Sharma of Mandi in HP. He was arrested from Industrial Area, Phase 1. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered. The accused was produced in a court on Thursday, which sent him to two-day police remand. TNS

24 kg marijuana seized, 1 arrested

Dera Bassi: The police arrested four persons and recovered 24 kg of marijuana from their possession near Jawaharpur in Dera Bassi on Thursday. The suspects have been identified as Bihar natives Bharat Kushwaha, Shambhu Kushwaha, and UP residents Hari Ram and Leelavati Devi. Each one of them was allegedly carrying around 5 kg of the narcotic, acting as couriers for around Rs 5,000 each to deliver the contraband at different places in Zirakpur and Kurali. tns

Green belt to come up in Sec 50

Chandigarh: MP Kirron Kher laid the foundation stone of the development of green belts at Sector 50-A & B here today. Mayor Anup Gupta said the green belt would have a total area of 4.38 acre and would come up in six months at a cost of Rs 69.49 lakh. TNS

Stone for bridge laid at Faidan

Chandigarh: MP Kirron Kher on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a foot bridge over N-choe, a connecting passage to Faidan village from the city. The earlier bridge was damaged due to recent rains. Mayor Anup Gupta said the 27-m bridge would be constructed at a cost of Rs 143.82 lakh in nine months. TNS

Kharar man held for eve-teasing

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a man for eve-teasing. The complainant had alleged that the suspect, Simranjit Singh Jassal of Kharar, obstructed her way, used vulgar language and harassed her. A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Jewellery stolen from house

Chandigarh: A theft took place at a house in EWS Colony, Dhanas. Complainant Harminder Chaudhary reported that gold and silver ornaments were stolen from his house between June 18 and July 6. A case has been registered at the Saranpur police station. TNS

Man arrested with heroin

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested a 29-year-old man with 10-gm heroin. The police said the suspect, identified as Prince of Kishangarh village, was nabbed near the Bhagwanpura turn in Kishangarh. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the IT Park police station. TNS

Traders apprised of Swachh survey

Chandigarh: In view of the ongoing Swachh Survekshan-2023, MC Joint Commissioner Pavitar Singh held a meeting with representatives of over 30 market welfare associations to guide them about giving online feedback and maintaining cleanliness. Traders were asked to give feedback on the online portal so that the UT could earn points and secure the top spot or improve its ranking. “If any garbage is lying in the market, bring it to the knowledge of the MC staff and get it removed. This competition is from July 1 to August 17,” said the MC official.