Chandigarh panel finds lacunae in info from depts

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, May 19

The committee constituted by the UT Administration for effective implementation of the Central Service Rules in Chandigarh has found various lacunae in information received from various departments.

During a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Home Secretary-cum-Chairman of the committee, the Finance and Planning Officer informed the committee that the required information had been received from all departments, except the Police, Forest, Health and AYUSH.

He further informed that the information received from most of the departments had various lacunae. The departments, while furnishing the information of comparison of pay scales of Punjab viz-a-viz Central Government, have not properly identified the scales of the corresponding categories of the posts as available in the Chandigarh Administration with that of the Central Government.

He further informed that there are about 56 departments in the Chandigarh Administration. The alignment of the existing pay scales/posts in accordance with the pay scales of the corresponding categories of the Central Government would take one-month time to complete the whole exercise for which meetings are required to be convened with officers/officials who are well conversant with the nomenclature of posts, pay scales etc. and accounts functionary of all departments.

He further informed that the sub-committee would first focus on major departments such as GMCH, Education, Health, Transport, Police, followed by others.

However, the chairman of the committee was of the view that various aspects such as existing categories of posts, conversion of posts, nature of duties, educational qualification, nomenclature of posts and pay band (exist or not exist) are required to be taken into consideration while doing this whole exercise of mapping.

After discussion, the chairman of the committee asked the Finance and Planning Officer to complete the entire exercise within 15 days and submit the report with proper justification. While comparing the pay scale of the departments in the Chandigarh Administration, the department concerned should come with a copy of the notification as issued/notified by the departments of the Delhi/Central Government at the time of discussion with the subcommittee as constituted.