Chandigarh panel for congestion tax on outside vehicles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 1

To decongest the city, the Standing Committee of Administrator’s Advisory Council on Transport has recommended imposition of congestion tax on outside vehicles.

During a meeting of the committee, which was held under the chairpersonship of MP Kirron Kher today, it was suggested that congestion tax could be imposed on outside vehicles, which were not registered in the city, to decongest the UT roads as well as to promote the use of public transport here.

Members of the committee suggested setting up of an automated vehicle testing centre in Chandigarh where all passing process and vehicle fitness be carried out to check the road worthiness of vehicles.

Further, it was informed that a request for proposal had been floated for improving the management of the 87 paid parking lots in the city. The fee will be calculated according to the duration for which a vehicle is parked in the facility.

The president of the Chandigarh Transport Association suggested that a paid parking yard may be provided on an open space available on the road from the Poultry Farm chowk to Ram Darbar at Hallo Majra for medium and heavy commercial vehicles, as their entry in the city is restricted from 6 am to 11 pm.