Chandigarh panel for recharge wells in public parks

Chandigarh, August 10

In a step towards improving the quality of life for city residents, UT Environment Standing Committee chief Satnam Singh Sandhu today dwelt on a slew of measures that would help make the city cleaner and greener.

Sandhu, who is also a member of the UT Advisory Council, emphasised the need for increasing the city’s green cover and establishing recharge wells in 1,900 public parks, both big and small, across the city that would help recharge the groundwater levels.

Sandhu, during the meeting, deliberated on several key environment-related issues facing the city’s residents. Recommendations to address the issues were also shared.

Sandhu further stressed the need to maintain a proper balance in tree plantations among the southern and northern sectors. “Chandigarh is known for its greenery, and it needs to be protected. It will help us deal with climate change,” he added.

Besides, he suggested that although plantation drives are held regularly, there is a need to set an annual target for plantation in the city through which we can monitor our performance and try to meet the annual target.

Sandhu also flagged the issue of sanitation and cleaning on the outskirts of the city.

All the departments concerned have been asked to prepare a report on the new ideas and submit a report during the next committee meeting.

