 Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

Commotion order of the day | ‘Smart’ facilities remain a far cry

Chandigarh parking lots with MC since Feb, but no course correction

Two-wheelers occupy space meant for cars at Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, September 21

Even as the Municipal Corporation is itself operating paid parking lots in the city for eight months, there is no change at the ground level and these facilities remain devoid of even basic requirements. On the top of it, motorists are being charged fee for “smart” facilities.

The contract of two agencies, which had been managing 89 parking lots, ended in January this year. From February onwards, the civic body has been running the lots, but it failed to set an example even after eight months of operating the crucial public facilities.

Leave alone “smart” parking lots, even basic facilities are not available with motorists bearing the brunt of it. Lack of attendants, haphazardly parked vehicles and no security are some of the common problems faced by vehicle owners.

Not a single facility has the required number of attendants. As a consequence, unguided drivers don’t park vehicles at designated slots, adding to chaos at the parking lots. On the other hand, the MC charges the same amount which the previous contractors had been charging for “smart” parking.

At present, Rs 7 is charged for a two-wheeler and Rs 14 for a four-wheeler for a single visit. The fee in parking lots outside malls is as high as Rs 28 for a four-wheeler.

Earlier, a proposal to make all parking lots free till the new agency is hired was rejected by councillors during an MC House meeting. “When smart parking is not provided, why charge higher rates?” asked Rajesh Gupta, a college student and a resident of Sector 35.

“It is just an entry fee. You pay and get in. You will not find space and no one will be there to guide you. What are the charges for?” questioned Baljinder Singh Bittu, chairman, Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh (FOSWAC).

RK Garg, president, Second Innings Association, said, “Senior citizens don’t get designated space at parking lots. After 8 pm, most facilities are abandoned. If the MC is unable to run the parking lots, it should hand these over to market welfare associations.” Complaining of mismanagement, visitors said since two-wheelers were parked at spaces meant for four-wheelers or vice versa, space issues cropped up. Chaotic scenes are often witnessed in lots of major markets, including the ones in Sectors 35, 34, 17, 26, 7 and 9. “It becomes difficult to reach the footpath or the market area due to the haphazardly parked vehicles,” said another visitor.

City-based social activist and environmentalist Likhmaram Budania suggested, “These problems persist across cities as vehicles are increasing with each passing day. Public transport as well as cycles should be promoted. This is the only solution.”

Meanwhile, MC officials said they had been managing the parking lots as a stopgap arrangement. “Parking rates have been finalised and soon a new contractor will be hired for running the lots in a professional manner. We are also going to introduce FASTag-based payments,” said an official.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said, “We have identified gaps in infrastructure and are tendering to all items one by one. Like, we have provided infrastructure for differently-abled. The remaining issues will also be addressed once a contractor is engaged.”

Points to poor state of affairs

  • Contract of two agencies managing 89 parking lots in the city ended in January this year
  • From February onwards, MC has been operating parking lots, but it failed to improve state of affairs
  • Most parking lots remain devoid of basic requirements even as motorists pay for ‘smart’ facilities

Fee not justified

It is just an entry fee. You pay and get in. You will not find space and no one will be there to guide you. What are the charges for? — BS Bittu, chairman, FOSWAC

Matter of time

We have identified gaps in infrastructure and tendering to it one by one. Remaining issues will also be addressed once a contractor is engaged. — Anindita Mitra, MC chief

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

2
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

3
Diaspora

Hindu-Canadians are soft targets for Pannun, warns Indo-Canadian MP

4
India

India suspended visa issuance in Canada on security grounds, says MEA; asks Ottawa to cut staff strength in missions

5
India

Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm

6
Himachal

14 students of Tanda medical college in Himachal Pradesh fined Rs 50,000 each for ragging

7
India

Indian medical graduates can now practise abroad

8
Diaspora

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's party funded by elements who are involved in drug trade: Congress MP Ravneet Bittu

9
Diaspora

NIA releases pictures of 10 wanted people in attack on Indian consulate at San Francisco

10
Diaspora

Punjabi-Canadian singer Shubh says 'disheartened by cancellation of India tour, didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments'

Don't Miss

View All
India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Trending

India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice

Part of Khalistan movement, gangster Sukha Duneke killed in Canada
Trending

Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada

From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Top News

India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows

India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows

Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...

Parliament passes women’s quota Bill, 215 RS members back it

Parliament passes women’s quota Bill, 215 RS members back it

NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission

NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission

Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects

Gangster-turned-terrorist Duneke shot in Canada

Gangster-turned-terrorist Sukha Duneke shot in Canada; Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar claim responsibility

Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC

Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC

Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters


Cities

View All

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Police raid hideouts of gangsters’ accomplices

Harvesting of basmati begins; nearly 40K MT reaches mandis

Two brothers land in police net for looting people with toy gun

Judge listens to jail inmates’ grievances

Over 1-kg gold worth Rs 68 lakh seized at airport

PGI-Sarangpur elevated road project revived after three yrs

PGI-Sarangpur elevated road project revived after three yrs

Virtual court for disposal of traffic challans launched

PGI doctor falls prey to cyber con, loses Rs 2.2L

4K blood cancer patients listed for treatment as PGIMER offers hope

PU goes ‘car-free’ today; residents jittery

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Student bodies spar on DUSU poll eve

Wanted criminal arrested in Delhi

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Trader’s murder: After SP’s assurance, kin agree for autopsy

Suicide by Brothers: Court rejects anticipatory bail pleas of SHO, two fellow cops

Farmers to hold rail roko protest on September 28

Nine smugglers held with drugs

Man arrested with 1 kg of heroin, Rs 70K drug money

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

From 12 to 96 hours, police crack 15 heinous crime cases in record time

VB arrests ‘scribe’ for taking Rs 1 lakh bribe from doc

Khanna police raid houses of Goldy Brar’s accomplices

‘Escalating Tension’ between India and Canada: Parents of students studying in Canada a worried lot

Two-wheeler riders top list, 90K challaned in 8 months

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Punjabi varsity students protest theft in hostels

Patiala Admn ropes in schoolkids to fight stubble burning

Ensure patwaris don’t hire proxies, Fatehgarh Sahib DC directs SDMs

Seminar held on plastic ban

Doc feted in London