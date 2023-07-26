Chandigarh: Pay more for parking outside city malls

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 25

Rates at the parking lots of the MC outside the city’s three malls will cost more. Under the smart parking system, Rs 70 for first four hours will be charged for parking a car outside the Elante and Fun Republic malls. Rs 130 will be charged from four to eight hours. After that, Rs 20 per hour will be levied.

For parking outside the Piccadilly mall, Rs 50 for first four hours and Rs 70 from four to eight hours will be charged. After that, Rs 20 per hour will be the parking fee. Passes will not apply in mall parking spaces. Vehicles registered outside the tricity will have to pay double the charges, with parking being most expensive outside the Elante mall, i.e. Rs 140 for just four hours.

There will be free parking for all types of two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers in the city till March 31, 2027.