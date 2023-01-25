Chandigarh pays tributes to architect Balkrishna V Doshi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 24

A multifaceted figure in Indian architecture, Balkrishna V Doshi, who passed away in Ahmedabad today, had worked under Le Corbusier and contributed to the planning of the City Beautiful.

The Department of Urban Planning, UT, highlighted that having worked under Le Corbusier, Doshi also contributed to the planning of Chandigarh and his architectural work would always be remembered. He was known worldwide for his contribution to modern architecture through his designs for many famous buildings and campuses in India, the most noteworthy among them being IIM-Bangalore, Vidyadhar Nagar, Jaipur and NIFT-Delhi.

All officers of the UT Department of Urban Planning, on behalf of architects and public of Chandigarh, paid their last respects to the departed soul and held a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.