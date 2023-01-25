Chandigarh pays tributes to architect Balkrishna V Doshi

Chandigarh, January 24
A multifaceted figure in Indian architecture, Balkrishna V Doshi, who passed away in Ahmedabad today, had worked under Le Corbusier and contributed to the planning of the City Beautiful.
The Department of Urban Planning, UT, highlighted that having worked under Le Corbusier, Doshi also contributed to the planning of Chandigarh and his architectural work would always be remembered. He was known worldwide for his contribution to modern architecture through his designs for many famous buildings and campuses in India, the most noteworthy among them being IIM-Bangalore, Vidyadhar Nagar, Jaipur and NIFT-Delhi.
All officers of the UT Department of Urban Planning, on behalf of architects and public of Chandigarh, paid their last respects to the departed soul and held a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed soul.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...
Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway; man dies as two vehicles are hit by rolling boulders
Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the h...