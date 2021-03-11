Chandigarh: Peddler nabbed with opium

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 43-year-old drug peddler has been arrested by the crime branch of the UT police with 1.05 kg of opium. The suspect has been identified as Azad, a resident of Panipat district in Haryana. The police were patrolling near Mani Majra when they saw the suspect, who tried to flee on seeing them. He was nabbed along with the opium. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered at the Mani Majra police station. TNS

Unknown person poses as Judge

Chandigarh: The office executive, Chandigarh Judicial Academy, Sector 43, Rajinder Singh, reported that an unknown person sent a WhatsApp message to him impersonating as a Judge. He used a fake profile of the Judge. He asked him to send some Amazon gift cards. He got suspicious and reported the matter to the higher authorities. A case under Sections 419 of the IPC and Section 66 (C) of the IT Act has been registered at the Sector 36 police station. TNS

Man held with stolen scooter

Chandigarh: The police arrested Ludhiana resident Parveen Kumar (23) while he was using a fake number on a stolen scooter on the rear side of Rose Garden, Sector 16, on Sunday. A country-made pistol and two live cartridges were also recovered from him. The scooter was stolen from an area under the jurisdiction of the Sector 19 police station. A case has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Scooterists snatch mobile

Chandigarh: A resident of Sector 26 reported that two unknown persons on a scooter snatched his mobile phone on the road separating Sector 38 and 40 on April 30. A case under Sections 379A and 34 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 39 police station. TNS

Hisar Man duped of Rs 30 lakh

Chandigarh: Hisar resident Yogender Singh has alleged that Delhi resident Vipin and Hisar residents Sombir (25) and Dharambir cheated him to the tune of Rs 30 lakh on the pretext of providing a government job in the Samadhan Gramin Welfare Department to him and his cousin. A case under Sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Woman held with heroin

Zirakpur: The police arrested a Tanzanian woman with 300 grams of heroin on the Gazipur road here on Monday. The police have registered a case against her under the NDPS Act at the Zirakpur police station and initiated further investigations. The suspect has been identified as Omari, a citizen of Tanzania, who is currently residing in Dwarka, Delhi. The police said the suspect would be produced in the Dera Bassi court on Tuesday. TNS

300 examined at health camp

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh Welfare Trust (CWT) organised a free multi-speciality health check-up camp at BMD School, Sector 63. Over 300 persons, including a large number of senior citizens, benefitted from the medical services and consultations at the camp. The camp was inaugurated by Chandigarh Mayor Sarabjit Kaur. Satnam Singh Sandhu, founder, CWT, Ashwani Kaushal, president, Residents’ Welfare Association, Sector 63, Vivek Atray, former Deputy Commissioner, Panchkula, and Rajinder Singh, Councillor, Ward No. 35, Chandigarh, were among those present on the occasion. During the health check-up camp, more than 300 people underwent various medical tests. TNS

Club owners, manager booked

Chandigarh: The UT police have booked owners of a club, “Grapho”, in Sector 7, here, for serving hookah to customers. The police said during a routine check, hookah was found being served to customers. A case under Section 188 of the IPC has been registered at the Sector 26 police station against the club owners, Jatin and Akash, both residents of Panchkula, and the manager, Sandeep, a Mani Majra resident. TNS

Handbook released

Chandigarh: A training manual on ‘Drugs and Substance Abuse’ for prison and police staff was released by Nitin Kumar Yadav, Home Secretary-cum-Director, Institute of Correctional Administration, on Monday. The handbook has been prepared by Dr Upneet Lalli, head coordinator (training and research), Institute of Correctional Administration, and team of researchers of the institute. The handbook is a good resource compilation for not only prison and police staff, but also for researchers and NGOs to deal with drug traffickers, addicts and other challenges related to substance abuse, said Dr Lalli. This training manual would help in better delivery of training on the aspects of drugs and substance abuse for all stakeholders, she said.