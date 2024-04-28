Chandigarh: Pedestrian dies in Sector 28 mishap

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A 45-year-old resident of Sector 28 died after a car hit him while he was walking on a road in Sector 28 here on April 25. In a complaint to the police, Amit Kumar, also of Sector 28, alleged that a car being driven by Sonu (25), a resident of Sector 28-A, hit Rajeev Kumar near the ITI. The victim was taken to the GMSH-16 where doctors declared him brought dead. A case under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC was registered at the Sector 26 police station. The car driver was arrested and later released on bail. TNS

Mobile phone snatched

Chandigarh: Dhanas resident Durgesh Kumar reported that an unidentified motorcyclist sped away after snatching his mobile phone near the Sector 27/28/29/30 chowk on April 26. A case has been registered. TNS

Bikers flee with gold chain

Chandigarh: A Sector 46 resident reported that two unidentified motorcyclists snatched her gold chain near Sector 46-A on April 26. A case has been registered. TNS

Man duped of Rs 1.48 lakh

Chandigarh: Sector 40 resident Dr Parkash Narayan Gupta reported that an unidentified person had duped him of Rs 1,48,750 through online transaction in the name of medical check-up on April 26. A case under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471, 120-B of the IPC has been registered at PS Cyber Crime, Chandigarh. TNS

Jeep rams Chowk, driver booked

Chandigarh: Home Guard volunteer Krishan Kumar of PS 19 alleged that Sector 33 resident Adeshveer Singh had damaged Sector 18/19/20/21 roundabout here after his jeep collided with it on April 25 late night. The accused, who was arrested, later got bail. TNS

Tyres stolen from Mani Majra

Chandigarh: Mani Majra resident Manoj Kumar said an unidentified person stole 4 tyres of Grand Vitara from his house on the intervening night of April 23 and 24. A case of theft has been registered in PS Mani Majra. Sector 56 resident Bashant Kumar Yadav said a gas cylinder was stolen from his house on April 22. TNS

Aryan shines at cricket tourney

Mohali: Allrounder Aryan Bhatia scored back-to-back half centuries to help Mohali win Punjab Inter District Cricket Tournament. Bhatia scored 98 off 147 balls, with 14 boundaries, in the final against Amritsar. In the semifinal, Bhatia posted 98 runs against Muktsar and 56 runs against Patiala in the quarterfinal. Col Sandeep Bhanot, President, District Cricket Association Mohali, said the Mohali district team got affiliation four months ago and lauded Rajinder Gupta, ex-President of Punjab Cricket Association, for his contribution in developing the state’s cricketing culture.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.