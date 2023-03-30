Chandigarh: PGI Biochemistry department to perform cancer, heart attack detection tests 24x7

Naina Mishra
Chandigarh, March 29
In a step towards extending prompt healthcare services to grievously ill patients, the Biochemistry Department of Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGI) has decided to perform tumor marker and cardiac marker tests round the clock.
To facilitate patients
}Early detection of these diseases is crucial to effective treatment. With availability of tests round the clock, patients can get blood tests done anytime. — Prof Sadhna Sharma, Head of Biochemistry Department, PGI
The move will enable patients to get their blood tests done 24x7, saving them time, money and effort.
Along with other routine investigations, the tests that will be made available round the clock include pro BNP (blood test to diagnose heart failure), Troponin T (diagnosis for heart attack), beta-hCG (test used to detect ectopic pregnancy, or choriocarcinoma, a type of aggressive cancer in females), CA 19-9 and CEA (to diagnose colon cancer), AFP (to diagnose and monitor liver and testicular cancer), and prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test (diagnose prostate cancer or recurrence).
So far, samples were drawn from 9 am to 2 pm, but these will soon be drawn any time at the PGI.
“This decision has been taken keeping in mind convenience of patients dealing with serious medical conditions such as cancer and heart failure. It is a known fact early detection of these diseases is crucial to effective treatment. With the availability of these tests round the clock, patients can get their blood tests done anytime,” said Prof Sadhna Sharma, Head of Biochemistry Department, PGI. Moreover, the tests are three to four times cheaper at the PGI than the private laboratories, Prof Sharma added.
The department currently is reporting around 2,000 samples, including over 200 blood test of tumor marker reports on the same day to patients. These special tests include tumor marker, nutritional profile parameters, vitamin B12, etc.
“The PGI is the only institute in the country that is able to give test reports for tumor markers the same day.
Despite the rush, patients are able to get test reports the same day on phones. Earlier, patients had to wait for some time for the report," said Prof Vivek Lal, PGI Director.
The Biochemistry Department has assured the test results would be available within a short time, enabling doctors to take necessary action at the earliest.
Will save time, money
- PGI’s Biochemistry Dept collects around 2,000 samples daily
- Reports of 200 tumor marker blood test given same day to patients
- Tests are three to four times cheaper at the PGI than private labs
- Earlier, samples were drawn by dept from 9 am to 2 pm
