Chandigarh: Pipeline damage leaves most southern areas without water

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, September 12

Water supply to a number of sectors was affected today after the main pipeline was damaged during digging operations at an under-construction house in Sector 34.

Supply snapped 2.30 am Restored 8 pm (in some parts) Areas Affected Sectors 32, 33, 34, 44, 45, 46, 47, besides others

A large part of the southern sectors, including 32, 33, 34, 44, 45, 46, 47 and others, either got no or partial water supply in the morning.

Will recover expenses from owner The local police have been informed. We will recover the expenses from the house owner as we had no information about the ongoing work. — A senior officer

The supply was finally resorted to some parts late this evening, while troubled residents remained without water in some areas till the filing of the report.

MC’s water tankers had to be requisitioned in some areas as harried residents struggled with their daily chores. “There was no water supply in the morning. It is evening now and supply yet to be restored. Residents here are having a tough time,” said Wing Commander NS Malhi (retd), president, Residents Welfare Association (RWA), Sector 34.

“The water supply, which got suspended at 7.30 am, has not been restored till now (8 pm). While the MC talks of providing 24x7 supply, it is struggling to give three-hour supply in the morning and evening hours,” said Sanjiv Bansal, president, Sector 45-A RWA.

Similarly, Jagdish Sarpal, president, Sector 33 RWA, rued: “Since there was no information about the suspension of supply, there was confusion among residents. The supply was suspended around 5.30 am and resorted only at 8 pm. Most of the households complained of muddy water.”

Sunita Sharma, president, Sector 47-D RWA, said: "There has been no supply since morning. We kept calling up officials, who assured us of restoring it by the evening."

According to MC officials, digging work for the basement was on at the Sector 34 house around 2.30 am when the JCB machine damaged the pipeline supplying water to various sectors of the zone.

As a result, the dug-up plot area, six to eight feet deep, was flooded and firemen had to be called in. As the pit was being dewatered, muddy water got accumulated on the road, leading to commotion among those residing in the neighbourhood.

The flooding of the dug-up area posed a threat to an adjoining house. “The main water pipeline burst during digging work. The neighbouring house could have collapsed had the disaster management teams not arrived in time and taken preventive measures. They have been working the entire night to fortify the foundation of the house,” said a resident.

“The local police have been informed. We will recover the expenses from the house owner as we had no information about the ongoing work,"”said a senior officer concerned. Meanwhile, Prem Lata, area councillor, who is out on a study tour, got frantic calls from residents.

Threat to adjoining house foundation