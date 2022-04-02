Chandigarh police arrest Bishnoi gang member with pistol

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

The operation cell of the UT police claimed to have arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with a country-made pistol and five live cartridges. A team, led by Inspector Amanjot Singh, incharge of the operation cell, nabbed the suspect, identified as Simranjit Singh (30), a resident of Nandiali village in Mohali district.

The police said a member of the Bishnoi gang, Deepak, alias Deepu Banur, who was lodged at the Burail jail, was brought on a production warrant to investigate his alleged role in an extortion case registered at the Sector 26 police station on March 16. The police had booked members of the Bishnoi gang on a charge of making extortion calls to businessmen and club and hotel owners in the city.

Deepu, in his disclosure statement, reportedly revealed the name of Simranjit, who was then arrested by the police with a 32 bore country-made pistol and cartridges. —