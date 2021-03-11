Chandigarh police arrest three with drugs

Chandigarh, May 5
Three persons have been arrested by the local police with drugs.
A 48-year-old man was arrested by the police with heroin. The suspect, identified as Raju, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, was nabbed from the Timber market with 4 gm of heroin.
A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.
In another incident, a 27-year-old youth was nabbed with banned injections.
According to the police, the suspect, Jyoti, a resident of the Mauli Jagran complex, was nabbed from near a temple at Mauli Jagran with 54 injections.
The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.
The district crime cell also nabbed a drug peddler while carrying 9 kg of ganja. The suspect has been identified as Ram Parvesh Kumar Yadav (26), a native of Bihar.
He was arrested from near Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan, Maloya.
A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Maloya police station.
