Chandigarh police arrest three with drugs

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 5

Three persons have been arrested by the local police with drugs.

A 48-year-old man was arrested by the police with heroin. The suspect, identified as Raju, a resident of Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, was nabbed from the Timber market with 4 gm of heroin.

A case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station.

In another incident, a 27-year-old youth was nabbed with banned injections.

According to the police, the suspect, Jyoti, a resident of the Mauli Jagran complex, was nabbed from near a temple at Mauli Jagran with 54 injections.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The district crime cell also nabbed a drug peddler while carrying 9 kg of ganja. The suspect has been identified as Ram Parvesh Kumar Yadav (26), a native of Bihar.

He was arrested from near Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan, Maloya.

A case has been registered under the NDPS Act at the Maloya police station.