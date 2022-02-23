Police round up Chandigarh electricity union leaders for violation of ESMA

Chandigarh, February 23
In a late-night crackdown against leaders of the UT Powermen Union, Chandigarh Police rounded up many of them for violation of the ESMA order.
The UT had asked the protesters to report to work by 10 pm failing which strict action would be initiated against them.
Meanwhile, the UT Administration has called in a Military Engineer Services team to restore power supply in the city.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik held under PMLA
Court sends him to ED custody till March 3
Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace
Blames alleged police-politician nexus for 'failure' to chec...