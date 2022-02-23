Police round up Chandigarh electricity union leaders for violation of ESMA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

In a late-night crackdown against leaders of the UT Powermen Union, Chandigarh Police rounded up many of them for violation of the ESMA order.

The UT had asked the protesters to report to work by 10 pm failing which strict action would be initiated against them.

Meanwhile, the UT Administration has called in a Military Engineer Services team to restore power supply in the city.

