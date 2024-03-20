Chandigarh police bust fake job racket, nab three

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

Three persons, who used to deceive people by falsely promising them jobs, have been arrested by the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell of the UT police. The suspects were running a fake call centre to dupe people.

The police said the suspects had created fake websites to deceive gullible people. A fake website was created and an address of Sector 11, Chandigarh, was mentioned on the portal.

Cops launched an investigation and found that the fraudsters were based in Delhi. Subsequently, a raid was conducted at Laxmi Nagar in Delhi that led to the arrest of Sushant Gupta (25) and Ashok Kumar, alias Gaurav (34). During interrogation, Ashok revealed that one Umesh, alias Happy Singh (34), used to provide SIM cards to them for cheating following which Umesh was also arrested.

The police said the suspects had created several fake websites to cheat people and were also running a call centre. “They had obtained information, including phone numbers of people searching for jobs, through a job portal,” said a police official.

The suspects used to ask victims to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,650 and conduct a fake online test. The victims were then sent offer letters and asked to deposit Rs 5,000 as training charges. The victims were also cheated into paying around Rs 20,000 as security for laptop which was promised to them once they join the job.

As many as 71 mobile phones, five laptops and an ATM card had been recovered from the trio.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#cyber crime