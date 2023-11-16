Chandigarh police celebrate Raising Day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

The 57th Raising Day parade was today held at the Police Lines, Sector 26. Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit, who was the chief guest, took the salute.

The parade contingents of the Chandigarh police, headed by Parade Commander P Abhinandan, DSP North East, marched down along with 14 platoons of parade with pipe band and brass band. The march was followed by the mounts squad, dog squad, cycle squad and fleets of vehicles.

A tableau on road safety, drug awareness and cyber swachtta mission by cyber interns was also displayed.

UT DGP Praveer Ranjan said the police were always looking for best ways to enhance services for citizens and to provide crime-free environment to them. He also highlighted recently introduced services.

