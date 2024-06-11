 Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

Chandigarh police failed to recover Rs 9 crore poll deployment cost: Report

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Amit Sharma

Chandigarh, June 10

Inspection report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for 2019-2023 has revealed that the UT Police Department has not recovered Rs 9.78 crore, which it spent on the deployment of police personnel during elections in states during that period.

A review of the records showed that the department had sent armed police and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel for election duties 12 times during these years.

Rs 4.11 cr outstanding against banks

The report indicates that between 2019 and 2023, the Police Department provided security to various banks in the city without receiving full payment in advance, contrary to the rules. A review of the records revealed that Rs 4.11 crore is outstanding towards the banks.

Five companies, comprising 351 IRB personnel, were sent on election duty for 56 days to Uttar Pradesh in 2019 at an expenditure of Rs 3.88 crore. The same year, 311 personnel were sent to Haryana for 19 days at a cost of Rs 1.05 crore. Three companies, comprising 181 personnel, were sent to Gujarat for 19 days in 2022, which cost the department Rs 64.75 lakh.

In 2023, police force was deployed in Karnataka, Tripura, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh on election duty incurring a total expenditure of Rs 2.12 crore.

The report further highlights the non-compliance with orders regarding the payment of honorariums to police personnel. It states that from 2019 to 2023, the department sent 39 companies, comprising 12 gazetted officers, 266 Inspectors, SIs, ASIs and 2,336 Head Constables and Constables on election duties. Honorarium totalling Rs 69.14 lakh is due to these personnel, which was to be claimed from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The amount was neither paid to the personnel nor claimed from the MHA, which is in contravention of the rules.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Mysterious animal spotted during PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony; video goes viral

2
Punjab

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ticks off Mandi MP-elect over her remarks on ‘terrorism’

3
India

Modi 3.0 portfolio allocation: Rajnath, Shah, Gadkari retain ministries; Nadda gets Health, Shivraj Agriculture, Khattar Power and Housing

4
Punjab

4 arrested for Indian-origin man’s killing in Canada

5
Punjab

By-elections to Punjab’s Jalandhar West and Himachal Pradesh’s Dehra, Hamirpur and Nalagarh seats to be held on July 10

6
Entertainment

Bollywood actor Noor Malabika Das dies by suicide at her flat in Mumbai

7
Delhi

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court takes exception to Kejriwal government’s failure to remove defects in petition; hearing deferred to June 12

8
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah is a genius, want him in this kind of mindset throughout World Cup: Rohit Sharma after win over Pakistan

9
India

Supreme Court extends till August 10 time given to AAP to vacate office built on Delhi High Court land

10
Punjab

Despite drubbing in Lok Sabha polls, Bhagwant Mann says AAP won 3 seats, vote share also increased

Don't Miss

View All
“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by hours, flayers faint without AC amid heatwave
Trending

Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight delayed by 20 hours, passengers faint without AC amid heatwave

In viral video, Indian soldiers defeat Chinese troops in ‘tug of war’; Internet can’t keep calm
Trending

In viral video, Indian soldiers defeat Chinese troops in ‘tug of war’; internet can’t keep calm

Top News

Biggies retain portfolios; Agri for Chouhan, Power goes to Khattar

Biggies retain portfolios; Agriculture for Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Power goes to ML Khattar

Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Sitharaman, Jaishankar keep minist...

People’s PMO, not mine: Modi

People’s PMO, not mine: Narendra Modi

Opposition may field South MP for LS Speaker’s position

Opposition may field South MP for Lok Sabha Speaker’s position

PM signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare

PM Narendra Modi signals farmer outreach, signs first file on their welfare

Cabinet 3.0 meet okays 3 cr houses under PMAY

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

Lens on omissions, inclusions in Cabinet

Leaders who faced tough contests rewarded; ministers perceiv...


Cities

View All

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

3 years on, Amritsar civic body yet to address choked sewer lines issue in city west

Drone, heroin packet recovered near international border in Amritsar

Three bank officials booked for ‘wrongful’ Rs 4 lakh transaction

Cabinet Minister ETO asks AAP workers to bring shortcomings to his notice

MC using mist cannons to protect green cover in Amritsar

SAD fifth at Maluka’s home turf

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh: Year on, seven electric vehicle charging stations made functional

Chandigarh to lay 165 km pipeline network for treated water

15K applications for 13K Class XI seats in Chandigarh

Class XII student drowns in reservoir at Raipur Rani

2 trucks collide head-on, drivers charred to death

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

L-G advises Delhi Government to stop blame game, plug leakages instead

Remove defects in petition: SC to AAP

Indian Navy’s Delhi-Leh car rally flaged off

AAP’s Bharti backtracks on getting head tonsured

5,000 traders converge on Talkatora to ‘Thank Modi’

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Jalandhar West bypoll: Litmus test for AAP to retain its edge

Government in hurry to conduct bypoll on my seat, says Sheetal Angural

Ex-Mayor congratulates Ravneet Singh Bittu for being part of Modi Cabinet

Latifpura residents burn CM’s effigy

Shiv Sena (UBT) flays terror attack at Reasi

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

Bodies of two youths recovered from Sutlej, two still missing

High Court dismisses plea to stay acquisition of land

NOTA outnumbers vote share of 36 candidates from Ludhiana LS seat

MC to float tenders for installation of new tube wells in week

Man nabbed for killing auto-rickshaw driver

MP takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest

Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi takes up case of arrested scribe, threatens to hold protest