Chandigarh police get 7 medals in national equestrian meet

Chandigarh, January 10

The Chandigarh Police’s equestrian team won rich haul of medals in the 42nd All-India Police Equestrian Championship & Mounted Police Duty Meet.

The local team bagged seven medals at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), Hyderabad. Kuldeep, Chander Mohan and Preeti Yadav claimed a gold medal each. Kuldeep and Preeti Yadav also bagged silver medals in different events, while Manish and Raman bagged a bronze medal each. City DGP Praveer Ranjan hailed medal winners and participants for their achievement.