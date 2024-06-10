Chandigarh Police gives nod to prosecute 2 cops nabbed by CBI for bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 9

The Chandigarh Police has given the nod to prosecute two cops arrested in an alleged bribery case registered by the CBI last year. The latter placed the sanction order issued by the Chandigarh SP before Special Judge, CBI court, Chandigarh, on Friday.

The CBI had arrested SI Akhtar Hussain, posted at the Sector 17 police station, and another cop Krishan Kumar, posted with the economics offences wing (EOW), on the charges of seeking Rs 5 lakh bribe from a local resident for helping his relative in a GST fraud case in October, 2023 .

The CBI claimed that both cops were handling a GST fraud case and demanded the bribe for favouring a relative of the complainant, Ram Mehar Sharma. The policemen later reduced the bribe amount to Rs 2.50 lakh.

On receiving the complaint, the CBI laid a trap at the EOW office, but inspector Krishan Kumar managed to give a slip to the sleuths and escaped along with bribe money. He was arrested later after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the court. A hidden spy camera along with a voice recorder was placed in the shirt of the complainant when he had gone to the EOW office to interact with the inspector.

The CBI court in the order said, “Two applications moved by the CBI. First application is to place on record the sanction order for prosecution of accused persons and adding the name of Ketan Bansal, SP, Economic Offence Wing Union Territory, Chandigarh, in the list of witnesses. Sanction order be taken on record and the name of sanctioning authority be included in the list of witnesses as prosecution witness. Second application is under Section 311 CrPC for submission of additional documents. Notice for the same be given to the accused for September 12.”

