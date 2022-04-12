Chandigarh police officials manhandled, two arrested

Chandigarh, April 11
The police arrested two persons for manhandling cops.
The suspects have been identified as Makhan Majra residents Gurpreet Singh and Karnail Singh. They allegedly deterred police officials from performing their duty and manhandled them.
The complainant, Head Constable Karamveer Singh of the Mauli Jagran police station, alleged that Gurpreet and Karnail also tore his uniform.
The incident took place behind Radhe Agency, Makhan Majra, on April 10.
A case under Sections 186, 332, 353 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Direct talks only way to end Ukraine conflict, PM Modi tells US President
We share strong and growing major defence partnership: Joe B...
At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties
Sign pact on space info
IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire
BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...
Let's resolve K-issue: New Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to India
Hope region will be free of terror: Modi
Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation
Grain has shrunk due to heat wave: Farm experts