Chandigarh police officials manhandled, two arrested

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 11

The police arrested two persons for manhandling cops.

The suspects have been identified as Makhan Majra residents Gurpreet Singh and Karnail Singh. They allegedly deterred police officials from performing their duty and manhandled them.

The complainant, Head Constable Karamveer Singh of the Mauli Jagran police station, alleged that Gurpreet and Karnail also tore his uniform.

The incident took place behind Radhe Agency, Makhan Majra, on April 10.

A case under Sections 186, 332, 353 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Mauli Jagran police station. —