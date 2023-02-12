Chandigarh police release pics of 10 suspects

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 11

The UT police have identified three suspects by name among 10 of the suspects involved in the violence on the road separating Sector 52 and 53 on February 8, whose pictures were released today.

Those who have been identified are Hardeep Singh Brar, Harmandeep Singh Tufan and Satwant Singh Sandhu, a resident of Ludhiana. The police have sought information about the remaining suspects.

The police said the informer would be rewarded with Rs 10,000 and his identity would be kept secret.

Qaumi Insaaf Morcha leaders on UT border on Saturday.

The Mohali police had registered a case for offences, including attempt to murder and obstructing a government servant from discharging his duties, against unidentified persons at the Mataur police station the day the violence occurred. Earlier, the UT police had named seven suspects associated with the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, who spearheaded the protest to seek the release of Sikh prisoners, in the FIR and booked many unidentified persons under 17 Sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The police had mentioned that the protesters allegedly snatched a teargas handgun, its ammunition and attempted to kill policemen amid the chants of pro-Khalistan slogans during the violent clash.

Addressing a press conference, the protesting leaders claimed that the UT police were pressuring them into calling off the morcha.

The morcha is seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh’s assassination, and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict. They are also seeking justice in the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents in Faridkot.

Thirtyone protesters’ leaders again sat peacefully in front of the barricades on the Sector 52-53 road on UT border today. They were not allowed to enter the city.

Meanwhile, the Lawyers for Human Rights International, Chandigarh, condemned the UT police action of implicating advocate Amar Singh Chahal and Dilsher Singh Jandiala under Sections 147, 148, 149, 186, 188, 332, 353, 323, 307 and 120-B of the IPC, Arms Act and others. The organisation claimed both were not even present at the spot.