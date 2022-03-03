Chandigarh policy on committee's 90% suggestions to be out by April

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, March 2

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today reviewed the recommendations made by an 11-member committee headed by MP Kirron Kher to streamline various processes at the Estate Office.

Streamlining process at estate office

“We have fixed a timeline to frame a policy on each recommendation,” said UT Adviser Dharam Pal and added that a policy would be framed on nearly 90 per cent of the suggestions made by the committee by the end of April, while the remaining issues would be taken up with the Centre for a policy decision.

In its report submitted to the UT Administration, the committee recommended reduction in unearned profit from the existing one-third to one-fourth or one-fifth to provide a major relief to residents.

Under provisions of the Chandigarh Estate Rules-2007, charging of one-third unearned increase exists and is applicable to all sites or buildings sold out by allotment or hire purchase or on concessional rates. At the time of transfer or such flats or units, the charging of unearned increase has been rising from time to time.

The committee recommended that the exiting rate of unearned increase as 33.33 per cent (one-third) should be reduced to 25 per cent or 20 per cent (one-fourth or one-fifth).

The panel is in favour of extending the Chandigarh scheme for transfer of flats/dwelling units in Cooperative House Building Societies-2018 by one year to provide a reprieve to occupants of societies.

As per the scheme, the UT Administration or the Chandigarh Housing Board will execute the deed of conveyance or lease deed, as the case may be, in favour of the house building society on the payment of the prescribed stamp duty on the actual amount paid to the CHB/Administration as consideration.

As per the scheme, the conveyance deed or lease deed was to be executed till June 30, 2019, and after that the said deed was to be executed and registered at the prevailing market rates and not on the actual amount paid to the Administration or the CHB.

For older constructions, the committee recommended that the older construction may be granted after verification of sewerage connection or electricity connection or water connection from the department/agencies concerned.

On the payment of the composition fee, need-based changes to be allowed if such changes/extra coverage are within the allotted area, suggested the panel, adding that the rates for extra floor area ratio should be rationalised.

The committee was constituted on the direction of the Supreme Court to streamline the process of sanction of mutation, grant of occupancy certificate, no-objection certificate and other citizen-centric requirements, including calculation of unearned profit under the 1973 or 2007 Rules.

The 11-member committee includes the Mayor, the Deputy Commissioner, the CEO, CHB, the Chief Architect, the Senior Standing Counsel, the Secretary, CHB, the Assistant Estate Officer, the MC Commissioner, the Estate Officer, the Finance and Planning Officer and Arun Sood, former councillor.