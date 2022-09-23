Chandigarh: Policymakers from 13 countries visit ICCC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 22

Senior-level policymakers from 13 countries visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on fourth day of the Public Health Policy and Management Programme conducted by the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI, Chandigarh.

Information and Communications Technology (ICT) expert of Chandigarh Smart City Limited gave a demonstration on live functioning of the ICCC-enabled citizen centric services.

He shared the concept of Integrated Command and Control Centre, which aimed at enhancing the safety and security of citizens by bringing all departments on a single platform and converting aggregated data to actionable intelligence.

“The ICCC is monitoring smart field elements such as CCTV surveillance cameras wherein cameras are installed for real-time surveillance of traffic junctions and other important buildings of the city like parks, government hospitals, community centres, parking locations and schools. This system is using Artificial Intelligence-based advanced video analytics and generating automatic event alerts. CCTV surveillance cameras have reduced incidents like vehicle theft, irresponsible driving, illegal parking and trespassing,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner.

#PGI Chandigarh