Chandigarh: Policymakers from 13 countries visit ICCC

Chandigarh, September 22
Senior-level policymakers from 13 countries visited the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) on fourth day of the Public Health Policy and Management Programme conducted by the Department of Community Medicine and School of Public Health, PGI, Chandigarh.
Information and Communications Technology (ICT) expert of Chandigarh Smart City Limited gave a demonstration on live functioning of the ICCC-enabled citizen centric services.
He shared the concept of Integrated Command and Control Centre, which aimed at enhancing the safety and security of citizens by bringing all departments on a single platform and converting aggregated data to actionable intelligence.
“The ICCC is monitoring smart field elements such as CCTV surveillance cameras wherein cameras are installed for real-time surveillance of traffic junctions and other important buildings of the city like parks, government hospitals, community centres, parking locations and schools. This system is using Artificial Intelligence-based advanced video analytics and generating automatic event alerts. CCTV surveillance cameras have reduced incidents like vehicle theft, irresponsible driving, illegal parking and trespassing,” said Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
West 'cherry-picking' PM Modi’s 'not the time for war' comment, no change in Indo-Russia ties: Envoy
Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov appreciates India for its co...
Punjab Governor seeks details of legislative business to be taken up in Assembly session on Sept 27; ‘it’s too much’, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Earlier, Governor Banwari Lal Purohit had withdrawn his asse...
National Green Tribunal slaps Rs 2,000-crore fine on Punjab for failure to treat waste
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice AK Goel says corre...
India advises its nationals in Canada to remain vigilant in view of sharp increase in 'hate crimes'
Indian nationals and students from India in Canada may regis...
2nd T20I: Rohit Sharma hits 46 off 20 balls as India beat Australia by 6 wickets to level series 1-1
The match, which was delayed by around 2 hours and 30 minute...