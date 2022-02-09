Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 8

Enraged over a renovated public toilet in Sector 17 lying shut, someone has pasted a “sarcastic poster” outside the public convenience near the Deputy Commissioner’s office, highlighting the apathy of the authorities.

The poster reads, “Wanted VIP to inaugurate public toilet in Sector 17”. Women standing outside the toilet said they had nowhere to go to answer the call of nature and had to face a lot of harassment.

The toilet was earlier closed for renovation. “It has been renovated one month ago, but has still not been opened. The authorities are harassing the public. Not all shops have toilets,” lamented Gurjusjit Singh, a resident.

“The toilet looks ready. No work is going on. It is locked from outside. It seems the authorities are waiting for some VIP to inaugurate it. The public is being made to suffer,” said a visitor to the Plaza.