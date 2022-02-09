Chandigarh: 'Sarcastic poster' outside renovated toilet bares 'official apathy'

Chandigarh, February 8
Enraged over a renovated public toilet in Sector 17 lying shut, someone has pasted a “sarcastic poster” outside the public convenience near the Deputy Commissioner’s office, highlighting the apathy of the authorities.
The poster reads, “Wanted VIP to inaugurate public toilet in Sector 17”. Women standing outside the toilet said they had nowhere to go to answer the call of nature and had to face a lot of harassment.
The toilet was earlier closed for renovation. “It has been renovated one month ago, but has still not been opened. The authorities are harassing the public. Not all shops have toilets,” lamented Gurjusjit Singh, a resident.
“The toilet looks ready. No work is going on. It is locked from outside. It seems the authorities are waiting for some VIP to inaugurate it. The public is being made to suffer,” said a visitor to the Plaza.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Family-run parties present biggest danger to democracy, says PM Modi
‘Beta jaisa bhi hoga, woh hi adhyaksh banega’: PM’s veiled s...
All set for Phase-1 of UP elections on Thursday
Polling in 58 assembly seats in 11 districts
Suicides due to unemployment highest in pandemic year 2020, Rajya Sabha told
NCRB data shows 9,140 people died by suicide due to unemploy...
BSF fires at Pakistan drone, foils drugs, weapon smuggling bid in Punjab
BSF recovers RDX, IED-making items
CBSE to conduct second-term board exam for classes 10, 12 in offline mode from April 26
Datesheet to be released soon