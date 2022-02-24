Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

Big relief for residents as power union members resume duties

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

In a major relief to residents of Chandigarh, employees of the electricity department called off their strike on Wednesday evening.

The strike of the power union in UT, Chandigarh has been withdrawn and the power supply has been normalised in most of the areas.

The Power Union gathered at Sector 17 have been dispersed and have resumed their duties.

Employees of the electricity department had gone on a three-day strike against privatisation.

The union assured the UT Administration that they will not proceed on any further strike now and will like to discuss with officials of Engineering Department to resolve the issues and reach to conclusion.

Sale of battery-operated lights picked up due to electricity department's strike in Chandigarh. Tribune photo: Pradeep Tewari

The Deputy Commissioner said since the matter of privatisation is pending before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the Union should pursue it as per law in the competent court. The DC assured that regular meetings would be convened on issues raised by the union with respective officers from March 2.

After deliberations between Chandigarh Administration and the representatives of power union, the latter decided to withdraw the strike with the condition that the Letter of Intent to the selected firm be not issued till March 10.

The Administrator again assured the employees of Electricity Department that their wages and benefits will not be hampered with any administrative decision. He also appealed them not to repeat any act which is not in public interest.

The electricity has been restored in most of the areas after verifying the faults. The administration thanked residents for their co-operation and regrets the inconvenience caused to them.

UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit held a meeting with Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, Col Jasdeep Sandhu Adviser-cum-Principal Director, Civil Military Affairs, Western Command and other senior officers of Chandigarh Administration to review the ongoing situation of power break-down in the city.

Purohit appreciated the efforts of Western Command Army authorities in extending their support in restoring the power supply in various pockets of the city in a record time by deploying technical manpower throughout the night with complete synergy.

There has been a drastic change in the situation, today as 90% of the staff of Electricity Department have resumed their duties; whereas suitable action will be taken against the absent employees.

