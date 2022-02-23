Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 22

Several parts of Chandigarh observed disruption of power supply, as UT power union has given a call for a three- day strike against privatization. The city residents are observing power cut since Monday midnight, in many parts of the city.

As the unprecedented power cut mounts, netizens took to Twitter to initiate a meme festival.

In view of the major blackout in the city, the administration informed the Municipal Corporation to arrange alternative sources of supply and seek aid from Haryana and Punjab for manpower. However, the residents were warned beforehand of power and water supply breakdown.

