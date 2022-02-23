Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Chandigarh, February 22
Several parts of Chandigarh observed disruption of power supply, as UT power union has given a call for a three- day strike against privatization. The city residents are observing power cut since Monday midnight, in many parts of the city.
As the unprecedented power cut mounts, netizens took to Twitter to initiate a meme festival.
#Chandigarh people right now... #electricity #powercut pic.twitter.com/HhsVh2RJdy— Youngster_of_chandigarh (@Tricity_youth) February 22, 2022
Powerless UT Chandigarh.#72hourStrike#powermenstrike#Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/ddjmUwTJ0f— Ankit Shrivastava (@AnkitRiaz) February 22, 2022
#PowermenStrike #Chandigarhelectricity @SarbjitKaurBJP @chandigarhadam @DgpChdPolice aam public ka kya kasoor hai pic.twitter.com/1dURQvollR— Saab (@Saab42372296) February 22, 2022
#Chandigarh girls going to get water from Sukhna Lake. pic.twitter.com/UGIgZ5xUfy— Rishi (@Rks95921039) February 22, 2022
#Chandigarh facing electricity crisis— Yeh Politics hai meri jaan (@YehPolitics) February 22, 2022
le other cities right now pic.twitter.com/YHhSzwjAe4
#Chandigarhelectricity #Chandigarh— wohi_lambi_dadhi_wala_ladka (@rajdobriyal007) February 22, 2022
1. Me laughing at World War 3 memes
2. Me when Electricity workers' strike resulted into power cut in my area😏 pic.twitter.com/kKeqbJuScG
#Chandigarh— Say it (@justburself24) February 22, 2022
Power employees on three-day strike in Chandigarh from today ..No Electricity
Power Employees : pic.twitter.com/9JsYgyuwoU
Other cities to Chandigarh right now...#Chandigarh #powerstrike #powercut pic.twitter.com/Kf5N6xlGIV— theCHANDIGARHwaala (@theCHDwaala) February 22, 2022
In view of the major blackout in the city, the administration informed the Municipal Corporation to arrange alternative sources of supply and seek aid from Haryana and Punjab for manpower. However, the residents were warned beforehand of power and water supply breakdown.
