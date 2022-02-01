Chandigarh: Power staff strike today

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 31

The UT Administration has warned that it will enforce the “no work, no pay” rule for members of the UT Powermen Union, which has given a call for observing a one-day strike tomorrow. The defaulting employees will also be liable for other disciplinary action, said an official spokesperson.

The union has decided to go on strike against the privatisation of the UT Electricity Department.

VK Gupta, spokesperson for the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF), said electricity employees and engineers all over the country would hold a demonstration tomorrow in solidarity with their counterparts in Chandigarh and Puducherry, who have decided to go on strike against the privatisation of power in the union territories.

The Chandigarh union has given a two-day strike call on February 1 and 7, while Puducherry power employees have given an indefinite strike call from February 1.

The UT spokesperson said necessary arrangements for maintaining the continuity of power supply had been made, but there could be chances of failure of power supply due to unavoidable circumstances. However, the best efforts would be made to restore the supply to cause minimum inconvenience to the public.

