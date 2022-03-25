Chandigarh: Presenting challan in court no sole ground to allow bail

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, March 24

A local court has dismissed the bail application of a person facing the charge of attempt to murder.

“No doubt, a challan has been presented in the court, but that is not the sole ground to release the applicant on bail,’ observed the court while dismissing the bail application.

The complainant in the case, Sunny, had alleged that the accused, Aneet, a resident of Mauli Jagran, along with some other persons, had attacked him with a knife on October 15 last year. His friends, who came to his rescue, were attacked too.

The police arrested the accused and also recovered the weapon used in the assault. A case under Sections 323, 324, 307 and 34 of the IPC and Sections 25/54/59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

A report was also obtained from the PGI wherein the doctors opined that the injuries inflicted on the victim were ‘dangerous to life’.

The counsel for the accused said the applicant was falsely implicated in the case, and was in custody since October 16 last year. The counsel said a challan had been presented in the case and the trial was likely to take sufficient time. “Therefore, no useful purpose will be served by keeping him behind bars,” the counsel added.

Opposing the bail application, the public prosecutor said the applicant could hamper the trial by threatening the witnesses, if granted bail.

After hearing the contentions of both the sides, Dr Rajneesh, Additional Sessions Judge, dismissed the bail application.