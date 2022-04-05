Chandigarh private schools reopen in full offline mode

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

Private schools reopened today in full offline mode after two years of the pandemic. While many schools reopened today, several others plan to resume all classes from April 6 onwards.

HS Mamik, president of the Independent School Association (ISA), which has more than 50 private schools as its members, said students and parents were eagerly waiting to send their children back to school from the new session.

“The attendance in many schools was 95 per cent. Some other schools will open in a few days. The schools are fully prepared to welcome the students and all due precautions are being taken such as frequent sanitisation of the surroundings,” said Mamik.

Dr Sugeet Tandon, a city-based parent said, “It was a hectic day after a gap of over two years for both parents and children. My daughter, who is a Class X student, was excited as well as nervous and didn’t sleep well last night. We were worried about waking up early and getting her out of bed in time. I dropped her at the school gate and could sense anxiety among teachers as well. She came back completely exhausted with red eyes due to heat, which she hadn’t experienced for the past two years. But However, are relieved that things are getting back to normal. My younger one will go to Class 5 on April 6.”

Pooja Prakash, Principal of KBDAV School, Sector 7, said, “We will be reopening our school tomorrow and we are expecting an enthusiastic response from parents as well as our students. We have asked all parents to be supportive. We will be ready to provide masks to students who will be found not wearing one.”

“We were all packed today as the response from parents was excellent. All are our kids were wearing masks,” shared Kavita Das, Principal of St John’s High School.

The schools in Chandigarh were closed in March 2020 ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus. While they reopened in phases, the hybrid mode of classes (online and offline) became the popular approach and students were allowed to attend classes in schools only with their parents’ consent.

Traffic snarls outside school With the start of the new academic year, traffic jams outside schools during morning and afternoon hours are back. The main reason behind the congestion is haphazard parking of vehicles while waiting to pick up or drop students in front of the school. We were all packed as the response from parents was excellent. All are our kids were wearing masks. — Kavita Das, Principal, St John’s High School

#private schools