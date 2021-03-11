Chandigarh: Prof Vivek Lal of neurology department new PGI Director

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 6

The Union Health Ministry today informed the authorities concerned about the approval of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions to the appointment of Prof Vivek Lal, Head, Department of Neurology, as Director, PGIMER, Chandigarh, for a period of five years from the date of assumption of charge or until the incumbent attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

The appointment of the new Director has come six months after the retirement of Prof Jagat Ram on October 31, 2021. The charge had been held by Prof Surjit Singh, Head, Department of Paediatrics, since then.

Soon after assuming charge, Professor Lal did his MBBS (1985) from Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar; MD (1990) and DM Neurology (1993) from the PGIMER, Chandigarh. He joined the institute as Assistant Professor in 1994. He became Professor in 2009 and Head of the Department in 2014.

Professor Lal has 30 years of teaching experience and approximately 170 publications in peer-reviewed national and international journals and book chapters to his credit. He had delivered more than 100 lectures or talks worldwide. Besides, he has worked as principal investigator in many research projects in the field of neurology funded by the ICMR, CSIO and PGI.