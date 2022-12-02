Chandigarh: Properties of four GBP fugitives to be attached

Chandigarh, December 1
The UT police are soon going to initiate proceedings for the attachment of properties owned by absconding directors and officials of the GBP Group (Gupta Builders and Promoters Pvt Ltd). They were recently declared proclaimed offenders (POs) by a court in four out of the total 19 cheating cases registered against them.
The builders - Satish Gupta, Pardeep Gupta, Raman Gupta, all residents of Adarsh Nagar, Dera Bassi, and Anupam Gupta, a resident of Sector 48, - are accused of duping investors to the tune of Rs 40 crore. The accused were declared POs on November 21 in four cases registered at the Sector 34 police station.
The police said the proceeding for the attachment of properties of the accused persons would be initiated under Section 83 (attachment of property of absconding person) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).
In October, the UT police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for anyone providing information about the four accused who had made people invest money in their residential and commercial projects, but failed to deliver them property or return their money.
