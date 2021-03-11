Chandigarh proposes to celebrate Yoga Day at Capitol Complex

Chandigarh, May 25
The UT Administration has proposed to celebrate International Yoga Day at the Capitol Complex here on June 21. A meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Vinay Partap Singh to discuss the details of 8th International Yoga Day, which will be celebrated on June 21. An official spokesperson said the proposed venue for the event would be the Capitol Complex and it had been conveyed to the Central Government for approval.
