Chandigarh pugilist enters pre-quarters

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 15

Asian Junior boxing Champion and Chandigarh’s Krrish Pal showed his prowess to advance into the pre-quarterfinals on the second day of the sixth Youth Men’s National Boxing Championship in Gangtok, Sikkim.

In the 48-kg category, Pal was facing Lovepreet Singh of Rajasthan. He was too quick for his opponent right from the beginning and smartly landed a combination of punches consistently. As a result, the referee had to stop the contest in the first round. He will take on Mohammad Junad of Telangana in the next round.

Three more boxers from Chandigarh - Aaditya Raj (71kg), Bhavya Saini (80kg) and Ankush (92+kg) - also won their respective bouts and progressed to the next round. Aadtiya blanked Jammu & Kashmir’s Raizwan, whereas Bhavya won unanimously against Goa’s Suyashparab. Ankush defeated Rishi Govindu of Andhra Pradesh by RSC in the first round.

In other bouts of the day, Punjab’s Bhupender Singh also moved to the next round after defeating Bengal’s Sakir Ahmed (5-0) in the 54-kg round of 32 clash. Karan Kumar (51kg), Honey (57kg), Lovi (63.5kg) and Vansh Sharma (71kg) were other boxers from Punjab to advance to the next round.