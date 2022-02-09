Chandigarh pugilist lives up to his father's dream

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, February 8

It’s been almost two years that Krrish Pal, a 15-year-old pugilist from Chandigarh, lost his father — a man he admired the most. To live up to his father’s dream, he is dedicating his day and night to boxing.

A student of Government Model School, Sector 43, Krrish has been selected to represent India in the Junior Asian Boxing Championship to be held at Amman (Jordan) from February 27 to March 15. It will be his second international championship. However, this year, he will be playing to make a big leap in the world of boxing.

A trainee of the Boxing Coaching Centre, Sector 56, the city lad will leave for Rohtak on Wednesday to attend the national camp. Last year, he won the Junior National Championship held at DPS, Sonipat, and was also declared the best boxer of the event. He had earlier represented the nation in the Asian Championship held at Dubai last year.

“This will be a critical platform for me. I really need to win this time,” said the youngster. His elder brother Gaurav Pal, who works with a private bank, said his family now wanted to see him on the top of the world.

“We ensure he gets a proper diet. My father watched him play and was happy. Till his last breath, he was concerned about him. I will ensure, he gives his cent per cent to make our country proud,” said Gaurav.

Last year, he lost his quarterfinal tie in Dubai. “I was not well. I lost a golden chance,” said Krrish Pal.

“He is a bright student and a big hope for the country’s medal. Last year, he missed it by a whisker. He is well prepared now. I just wish he bags something good for the country,” said Bhagwant Singh, boxing coach, UT Administration. He will represent the country in the 46-kg category.

“It will be tough competition and I am prepared this time. I am keeping myself positive and confident,” said Krrish Pal.

Meanwhile, Rudra Partap Singh, a resident of Panchkula and son of coach Virender Dangi, Ashish Hooda and Pranjal Yadav (women) have been also selected to represent the county in the youth category of this upcoming championship.