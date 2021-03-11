Chandigarh: Purse snatched from teacher

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A motorcycle-borne miscreant sped away after snatching a purse from a schoolteacher. Complainant Poonam Rani (41), a resident of Malerkotla district, who is a schoolteacher in Gujjriwala, reported that her son was taking coaching from an institute in Chandigarh and was staying on rent in Sector 32. On May 29, the victim had come to Chandigarh and went to Sector 32 to search for another room for her son when the suspect arrived and snatched her purse containing Rs 20,000, an ATM card and documents. The police have registered a case at the Sector 34 police station. TNS

Youth held with heroin

Chandigarh: A 22-year-old youth from Shimla has been arrested by the UT police with 13.05 gm of heroin. According to the police, the suspect has been identified as Ritik Rotha. He was nabbed from the road separating Sector 17 and 18. The police have registered a case under the NDPS Act against the suspect at the Sector 17 police station. TNS

Man stabbed by neighbour

Mohali: A 33-year-old Sector 68 resident, Gautam Narwat, was stabbed repeatedly with a knife by a neighbour near his house on Sunday evening. The victim suffered stab wounds in the jaw, shoulders and thigh and is recuperating at a private hospital. The police said the duo was having a tiff for some days and on Sunday, it turned ugly around 7.45 pm. The victim’s family alleged that four-five persons later barged into their house in search of the victim. The Phase 8 police have registered a case in this regard. TNS

5 held under NDPS Act

Mohali: The police have arrested three persons and recovered 320 gm of heroin and a car from them during a blockade at LIC Colony on Sant Majra Road, Kharar. The suspects, identified as Harjot Singh of Ludhiana, Jagdeep Singh of Faridkot and Manmeet Cheema of Kharar, have been booked under the NDPS Act at the City Kharar police station. In a similar case, two persons were held with 445-gm narcotic powder near Ratangarh village in Mullanpur. The suspects, identified as Praveen Kumar of ward 12 and Dilpreet Singh, alias Billa, of Chatoli village, have been arrested. TNS

Nodal officer appointed

Mohali: Dr Parminder Singh has been appointed nodal officer for resolutions of complaints regarding shortage of medicines at the government health institutions across the district. Civil Surgeon Adarshpal Kaur said a regular officer had been appointed to deal with complaints regarding a shortage of medicines or prescription of medicines which are available at private chemists. She said the patients or residents of the district could lodge their complaints with Dr Parminder Singh on 98141-67842, which will be resolved within the stipulated time . TNS

ASSOCHAM UT committee head

Chandigarh: The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) has appointed Prof KDS Bedi, Executive Director and Dean, Centre for Professional Enhancement, Training and Outreach, Lovely Professional University, as the committee head for ASSOCHAM Chandigarh, UT Development Council. TNS

ISB graduation ceremony held

Mohali: Indian School of Business celebrated its graduation ceremony for the PGP Class of 2022 on Monday. Prof Madan Pillutla, Dean, ISB, presented certificates to a total of 325 passing-out students of the Mohali campus. Abhijeet Mukhekar received the gold medal for topping the class.