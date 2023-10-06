Chandigarh put on notice over drug officer’s bail plea

Chandigarh, October 5
A local court has issued a notice to the authorities for October 11 following an anticipatory bail application filed by suspended Drug Controller Sunil Chaudhary.
In his petition through advocates AS Sukhija and Rajnessh Sharma, the officer claimed the Vigilance laid a trap in connivance with the complainant to falsely implicate him.
The Vigilance had registered a case against the officer on the complaint of Deo Sharan Sah of Milk Colony, Dhanas, who alleged Chaudhary was demanding a bribe through his mediator Ashok Narula to settle a notice issued in the name of his firm Devine Surgical.
He claimed a month ago, Chaudhary and Narula carried out a checking of his shop. Chaudhary allegedly told him that he would seal the shop over discrepancies. Deo alleged that Narula asked him that
the matter would be settled for Rs 1 lakh. The Vigilance later arrested Narula while taking a bribe of Rs 25,000.
Graft case: Conduit in police net
- Complainant, who owns surgical store, alleged Drug Control Officer Sunil Chaudhary and his aide sought Rs 1 lakh bribe, threatening to seal his shop
- Vigilance officials laid trap, arrested officer's aide Ashok Narula of Sector 63 for acting as a conduit and taking Rs 25,000 from complainant
- Booked under Section 12 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Chaudhary has been evading arrest since then. He has now filed anticipatory bail plea
