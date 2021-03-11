Chandigarh qualify for hockey quarterfinals

Chandigarh, May 18
Hockey Chandigarh, along with Hockey Haryana, Hockey Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Mizoram have qualified for the quarterfinals after topping their respective pools at the 12th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship, underway in Imphal.
In their last league round, Hockey Chandigarh registered a massive 10-0 win against Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu to advance into the quarters. Supriya (20th, 43rd and 46th minute), Tamanna (29th, 47th and 57th) and captain Kamaldeep Kaur (37th, 44th and 51st) bagged a hat-trick each, while Navneet Kaur chipped in with one in the 58th minute of the game.
Hockey Haryana finished on the top of Pool A by registering a comfortable 7-0 win against Hockey Bengal. Sejal (4th, 41st and 56th) bagged a hat-trick while captain Saavi (9th and 29th) and Riya (25th and 27th) each netted twice for Hockey Haryana.
In Pool C, UP registered 8-2 win against Chhattisgarh to enter the quarters. Purnima Yadav (17th, 20th, 26th, 55th and 59th) starred with five goals while Komal Pal (18th) Peetambari Kumari (30th) and Vandana Patel (52nd) contributed a goal each.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead
1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...
US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada
Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...
Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi
Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...
S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike
World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...
Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today
Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...