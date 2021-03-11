Chandigarh qualify for hockey quarterfinals

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 18

Hockey Chandigarh, along with Hockey Haryana, Hockey Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Punjab and Hockey Mizoram have qualified for the quarterfinals after topping their respective pools at the 12th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship, underway in Imphal.

In their last league round, Hockey Chandigarh registered a massive 10-0 win against Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu to advance into the quarters. Supriya (20th, 43rd and 46th minute), Tamanna (29th, 47th and 57th) and captain Kamaldeep Kaur (37th, 44th and 51st) bagged a hat-trick each, while Navneet Kaur chipped in with one in the 58th minute of the game.

Hockey Haryana finished on the top of Pool A by registering a comfortable 7-0 win against Hockey Bengal. Sejal (4th, 41st and 56th) bagged a hat-trick while captain Saavi (9th and 29th) and Riya (25th and 27th) each netted twice for Hockey Haryana.

In Pool C, UP registered 8-2 win against Chhattisgarh to enter the quarters. Purnima Yadav (17th, 20th, 26th, 55th and 59th) starred with five goals while Komal Pal (18th) Peetambari Kumari (30th) and Vandana Patel (52nd) contributed a goal each.