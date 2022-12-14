Chandigarh Railway Station Mess: Travellers slam study, say hard to beat clock

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 13

The much-touted six-minute free pick-up and drop-off system at the Chandigarh Railway Station, which the authorities claim has been adopted after a study, doesn’t seem to hold ground especially during peak hours.

Unscientific It is impossible to come out in six minutes as vehicles queue up at exit point. The study seems unscientific. Manoj Kumar, a visitor Nothing wrong The system has been introduced after a proper study. Other stations also follow it. The system is fine and will continue. Hari Mohan, Sr Div Commercial Manager, Ambala Division

During a visit to the railway station today, a large number of private vehicles and cabs were seen parked outside the premises, waiting for passengers. Travellers, including women holding babies in their lap, were seen walking a long distance with heavy luggage to get a ride. Even senior citizens were seen taking a long walk as cabbies and auto-rickshaw drivers refused to enter the drop-off zone owing to hefty fee.

Further, a lane reserved for government vehicles was seen blocked illegally even as private vehicles struggled to make their way out.

“Earlier, we used to easily take a cab inside the railway station premises. But drivers now refuse to enter the zone, claiming they are forced to pay heavy fee as they are unable to exit in time during peak hours,” says one of the passengers.

Manoj Kumar, who had come to pick up his wife and child outside the station, questions the basis of the railways’ study. “What kind of study is this? During the arrival and departure of Shatabdi Express, a heavy rush of vehicles coming to pick up or drop off passengers is witnessed. It is practically impossible to come out within six minutes as vehicles queue up at the exit point amid a scramble to beat the clock. The railways’ study seems unscientific.”

Also, a large number of passengers find it hard to take the long walk with their luggage in the absence of a proper walkway. They are often seen walking in hordes in the middle of the road amid traffic.

Railways officials, however, maintain the system has been introduced following a proper study. A similar system is in place at other stations as well, they say. Hari Mohan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM), Ambala Division, says the system is fine and will continue.

Under the system, once six-minute free window is breached, drivers are charged Rs 50 up to 15 minutes. Thereafter, Rs 200 fee is levied on drivers. Commercial vehicles have to pay Rs 30 for the first six minutes and the rest of the levies are same as others. There is a separate parking for Rs 20, but many are not aware of it.