Chandigarh railway station parking contractor put on 2nd notice

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 23

In the wake of frequent chaos at the UT railway station parking lot, the Railways has served a second notice on the contractor, asking him to improve the system or face termination.

Nearly 10 days ago, the authorities citing “high-handed behaviour of staff” had issued a notice asking the contractor to improve the system. If no tangible action is taken, a final notice is likely to be served in less than a month, seeking a reply within 48 hours.

A Railways official said the notice had been issued following regular complainants, including that of unwarranted charges and misbehaviour on part of the parking lot attendants.

Mandeep Bhatia, Divisional Railway Manager, Ambala Division, Northern Railway, confirmed serving of another notice. Chandigarh Tribune has been highlighting chaos prevalent at the parking lot owing to the new pick-up and drop-off system.

Visitors have been urging the Railways authorities to increase the six-minute free window. Once the window is breached, they are charged Rs 50 for up to 15 minutes and Rs 200 thereafter.

The levy of hefty fee for breaching the window often leads to arguments with the parking contractor’s staff. Many visitors refuse to pay the charges on the plea that they had to wait in long queues owing to arguments at the exit counter. The situation also spells traffic jams inside and outside the parking lot.