Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Rain is likely to continue on Friday. According to the Met Department, the rain will last till morning or at the most, till afternoon. On Thursday, 8.4-mm rainfall was recorded from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm and 3.1-mm rainfall was recorded till 8:30 am on Wednesday. The maximum temperature today fell further. It was 14.5°C yesterday and fell to 12.8°C today, as much as 8 degrees below normal. While, minimum temperature was 11.4°C, five degrees above normal.

