Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Chandigarh: Rain is likely to continue on Friday. According to the Met Department, the rain will last till morning or at the most, till afternoon. On Thursday, 8.4-mm rainfall was recorded from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm and 3.1-mm rainfall was recorded till 8:30 am on Wednesday. The maximum temperature today fell further. It was 14.5°C yesterday and fell to 12.8°C today, as much as 8 degrees below normal. While, minimum temperature was 11.4°C, five degrees above normal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case
Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...
America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators
Top American senators slam China for its decision to field Q...
Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director
Kristalina Georgieva was speaking during a virtual round tab...
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Locals overjoyed to see the green foliage acquire a white sn...