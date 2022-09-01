Chandigarh: Ram Darbar ESI Hospital beds up from 70 to 300

Chandigarh, August 31
To cater to the growing needs of patients, the UT Administration has decided to increase the capacity of ESI Hospital at Ram Darbar from 70 beds to 300 beds.
The decision was taken during a meeting held today under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal for a comprehensive review of the functioning of the Labour Department, the Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board, the Chandigarh Labour Welfare Board, the Chandigarh Social Security Board for Unorganised Workers, the Employment Exchange and the Director, Health Services.
During the meeting, the functioning of the departments, along with the progress reports of various schemes running for the welfare of workers engaged in the organised as well as unorganised sectors, facilities being provided to general public by the ESIC and linkage of portal regarding the National Career Service to provide employment opportunities to the unemployed persons, were reviewed.
It was apprised that a total number of 1.73 lakh workers have been registered on the e-Shram portal.
