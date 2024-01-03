Chandigarh Ranji Trophy squad announced

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 2

For the sixth consecutive year, the Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA) appointed Manan Vohra to captain the Chandigarh Ranji Trophy squad. The local side would open their campaign against Railways, from January 5, at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium.

Chandigarh would play its second match against hosts Goa on January 12, followed by hosting Gujarat, at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium from January 19.

Three local players — Ankit Kaushik, Gurinder Singh and Jagjit Singh Sandhu — were handed over a one-match suspension for creating indiscipline in the last match of the Ranji Trophy last season. Taking cognizance of the same, a three-member committee under UTCA’s president Sanjay Tandon imposed a ban of two matches, but the board somehow showing a soft corner towards the players, reduced the ban to one match. All three players would not be part of the local squad against Railways.

Members of squad: Manan Vohra (captain), Arsalan Khan, Arjit Singh, Harnoor Singh, Mayank Sidhu, Gaurav Puri, Abhijeet Garg, Kunal Mahajan, Murugan Ashwin, Vishu Kashyap, Arpit Pannu, Sandeep Sharma, Nipun Pandita, Rohit Dhanda, Hartejaswi Kapoor, Ankit Kaushik, Gurinder Singh and Jagjit Singh Sandhu.

