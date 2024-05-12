Chandigarh readies fresh layout for Sector 39 grain market

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, May 11

The UT Department of Urban Planning has submitted a revised layout plan of the new Grain, Fruit and Vegetable Market in Sector 39 here to the Agriculture Department.

In the revised plan, the department has kept an area reserved for setting up a solid waste management plant. Secondly, the entry/exit of the mandi from the V3 road has been closed as it would lead to a greater number of perforation and eventually trucks would be parked on the road, as experienced in the Sector 26 grain market.

In August last year, the then UT Adviser had instructed the department to address the objections raised in the layout plan and finalise a fresh plan for the Sector 39 market. The move was aimed at facilitating the seamless relocation of the market from the congested Sector 26 to the new site.

The Agriculture Department had faced hurdle in relocation of four gas godowns and discovered that crucial Kajauli waterworks pipelines pass through the mandi site. Originally laid in 1980, these pipelines are integral to the city’s water supply network.

The new grain and vegetable market in Sector 39 was conceived way back in 2002 in a bid to tackle chaos in and around Sector 26.

