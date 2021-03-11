Chandigarh records 15 new Covid cases

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 26

Chandigarh reported 15 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

One patient was discharged from home isolation, according to a media bulletin. The number of active cases stood at 55.

Sector 44, Sector 47 and Sector 38 (West) recorded two cases each.

As many as 1,177 samples were tested in last 24 hours.