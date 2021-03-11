Chandigarh records 15 new Covid cases

Chandigarh, April 26
Chandigarh reported 15 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.
One patient was discharged from home isolation, according to a media bulletin. The number of active cases stood at 55.
Sector 44, Sector 47 and Sector 38 (West) recorded two cases each.
As many as 1,177 samples were tested in last 24 hours.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs
Heavy police force deployed in Ropar ahead of Alka Lamba's appearance before SIT
Congress leaders stage protest