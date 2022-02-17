Chandigarh records 35 new Covid cases, two fatalities reported

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 13

Chandigarh reported 35 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, a health bulletin from the union territory’s administration said on Thursday.

Chandigarh’s active cases now stand at 375, taking a significant dip in past few days.

The UT also recorded two deaths— a 79 years old female, having heart disease and a 68 years old unvaccinated female, brought was dead at GMCH-32 (detected posthumously).

Total fatality count now stands at 1,158.

Some 1,578 samples were taken for testing. Chandigarh’s positivity rate stood at 2.22 per cent on Thursday.

