Chandigarh records 35 new Covid cases, two fatalities reported

Chandigarh, February 13
Chandigarh reported 35 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, a health bulletin from the union territory’s administration said on Thursday.
Chandigarh’s active cases now stand at 375, taking a significant dip in past few days.
The UT also recorded two deaths— a 79 years old female, having heart disease and a 68 years old unvaccinated female, brought was dead at GMCH-32 (detected posthumously).
Total fatality count now stands at 1,158.
Some 1,578 samples were taken for testing. Chandigarh’s positivity rate stood at 2.22 per cent on Thursday.
