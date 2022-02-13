Chandigarh records 42 new Covid cases, one fatality

Chandigarh, February 13
Chandigarh reported 42 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, a health bulletin from the union territory’s administration said on Sunday.
Chandigarh’s active cases now stand at 623, taking a significant dip in past few days.
The UT also recorded one deaths— a 66 years old male, having liver ailments was brought dead at GMSH-16 (detected posthumously).
Total fatality count now stands at 1,152.
Some 2,161 samples were taken for testing. Chandigarh’s positivity rate stood at 1.94 per cent on Sunday.
