Chandigarh records 42 new Covid cases, one fatality

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 13

Chandigarh reported 42 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, a health bulletin from the union territory’s administration said on Sunday.

Chandigarh’s active cases now stand at 623, taking a significant dip in past few days.

The UT also recorded one deaths— a 66 years old male, having liver ailments was brought dead at GMSH-16 (detected posthumously).

Total fatality count now stands at 1,152.

Some 2,161 samples were taken for testing. Chandigarh’s positivity rate stood at 1.94 per cent on Sunday.

