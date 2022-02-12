Chandigarh records 87 new Covid cases

Tribune Web Desk



Chandigarh, February 12

Chandigarh reported 87 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a bulletin from the UT’s administration showed on Saturday.

The UT’s active cases stand at 686.

The bulletin recorded two deaths—a 70-year-old unvaccinated who suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and a 28-year-old woman who was brought dead and tested positive posthumously. She had taken only one shot of the Covid vaccine, the bulletin showed.

Chandigarh’s daily positivity rate currently stands at 3.22 per cent. Its total fatality count since the pandemic in 2020 began is 1,151.

The bulletin showed 127 recoveries.

