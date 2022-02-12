Chandigarh records 87 new Covid cases

Chandigarh, February 12
Chandigarh reported 87 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a bulletin from the UT’s administration showed on Saturday.
The UT’s active cases stand at 686.
The bulletin recorded two deaths—a 70-year-old unvaccinated who suffered from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease and a 28-year-old woman who was brought dead and tested positive posthumously. She had taken only one shot of the Covid vaccine, the bulletin showed.
Chandigarh’s daily positivity rate currently stands at 3.22 per cent. Its total fatality count since the pandemic in 2020 began is 1,151.
The bulletin showed 127 recoveries.
.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case
The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks
Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83
He died after a prolonged illness, a company spokespersons s...
Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar
He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...
Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours
Campaign ban now from 10 pm to 6 am, says poll panel
Mamata dissolves TMC national office-bearers’ committee, forms 20-member panel to stem internal rift
Comes in the middle of old versus new guard faceoff within t...