Chandigarh records 95 new Covid cases, 3 fatalities

Chandigarh, February 11

Chandigarh reported 95 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours, a health bulletin from the union territory’s administration said on Friday.

Chandigarh’s active cases now stand at 728, taking a significant dip in past few days.

The UT also recorded three deaths— a 80 years old unvaccinated female, a 75 years old male (detected posthumously), and a 65 year old male who was case of Diabetes Mellitus.

Total fatality count now stands at 1,149.

Some 2,855 samples were taken for testing. Chandigarh’s positivity rate stood at 3.33 per cent on Friday.

